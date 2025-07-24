Next Article
Dogra Samaj Trust wants all J&K govt exam in English
The Dogra Samaj Trust is urging that all government job exams in Jammu and Kashmir be held in English, not just regional languages.
At a Mumbai Press Club event on July 24, 2025, they called out the recent move to hold the naib tehsildar recruitment exam in Urdu, saying it puts many candidates at a disadvantage.
Using English would give everyone a fair shot
Trust vice-president Gagan Mohtra said using English would give everyone a fair shot, emphasizing the need for a level playing field.
The JKSSB's language choice has already sparked protests and legal battles, with groups like the BJP joining in.
For now, debates over which language is most fair are still heating up across the region.