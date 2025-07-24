Next Article
Kerala to see wet, windy weekend: Orange alert in 6 districts
Kerala's in for a wet and windy weekend as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal ramp up rainfall across the state.
On Thursday morning alone, Idukki's Cheruthoni and Udumbannoor saw 10cm of rain, with Peerumade and Laha not far behind.
The IMD has put six districts on orange alert for Friday, so folks might want to keep those umbrellas handy.
Idukki clocked the highest wind speed at 57km/h
Idukki clocked the highest wind speed at 57km/h, thanks in part to leftover energy from Cyclone Wipha stirring up westerly winds.
An offshore trough along the Maharashtra-Kerala coast could make things even stormier.
By Saturday, central Kerala is set for heavier downpours and more orange alerts.
Stay safe out there!