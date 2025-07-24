Kerala to see wet, windy weekend: Orange alert in 6 districts India Jul 24, 2025

Kerala's in for a wet and windy weekend as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal ramp up rainfall across the state.

On Thursday morning alone, Idukki's Cheruthoni and Udumbannoor saw 10cm of rain, with Peerumade and Laha not far behind.

The IMD has put six districts on orange alert for Friday, so folks might want to keep those umbrellas handy.