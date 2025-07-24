Israel's defense chief visited India—what's on New Delhi-Tel Aviv agenda?
Israel's top defense official, Amir Baram, just wrapped up a visit to New Delhi (July 22-23) focused on taking India-Israel defense ties up a notch.
He met with key Indian leaders and called India a "key strategic ally," highlighting how strong and steady the partnership has become.
The main agenda: more collaboration in research, tech development, and making defense gear together.
India, Israel to tackle security challenges together
Baram also shared Israel's latest moves in the Gulf region—especially their efforts to counter threats from Iran—and discussed lessons from Operation Rising Lion.
Both countries agreed to set up a fresh framework for deeper cooperation, including new industrial projects between Indian and Israeli defense companies.
It's clear both sides are keen on tackling security challenges together while building high-tech solutions for the future.