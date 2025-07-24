Next Article
Man in Mumbai booked for bestiality, sexual harassment of minor
In Borivali, Mumbai, 45-year-old Rajendra Rahate was arrested on June 25 after being accused of sexually harassing his neighbor's 10-year-old son and performing indecent acts with his pet hen.
The case surfaced when a neighbor recorded Rahate's actions and reported him to the police.
He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act.
Victim threatened to stay quiet
The boy shared that Rahate had shown him pornographic content several times since 2021, threatening him to stay quiet.
After the complaint, police questioned Rahate and booked him for both sexual harassment of a minor and bestiality.
Authorities are also looking into animal cruelty charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act as they continue gathering evidence.