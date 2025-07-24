Next Article
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria hospitalized after minor fall
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was taken to PGIMER in Chandigarh on Thursday after a minor fall.
Doctors from orthopedics and cardiology checked him out right away to make sure everything was okay.
Governor Kataria is stable, no serious issues
Good news—Governor Kataria is stable with no serious issues. He's just being kept under observation for now and should be back to his usual routine soon.
Senior hospital officials stopped by to check on him, showing extra care for his recovery.