Kerala on high alert as rivers swell amid heavy rains

Authorities prepping evacuation plans for flood-prone spots

With rivers nearing danger marks, authorities are taking extra care at ritual sites and prepping evacuation plans for flood-prone spots like Upper Kuttanad.

Orange alerts are up for Kottayam and Ernakulam on July 25, 2025.

Plus, reservoirs are almost full, some dams have partially opened shutters to manage the flow, and relief camps have started opening as landslide risks grow in hilly areas.

If you're in these districts or know someone who is—stay alert and follow updates!