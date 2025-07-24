Kerala on high alert as rivers swell amid heavy rains
Kerala's dealing with intense rainfall thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has put out orange alerts for Pathanamthitta and Idukki, meaning there's a real risk of flooding.
Rivers like Manimala, Pampa, and Achencoil are swelling fast—so much that yellow alerts have gone out for rising water levels.
Authorities prepping evacuation plans for flood-prone spots
With rivers nearing danger marks, authorities are taking extra care at ritual sites and prepping evacuation plans for flood-prone spots like Upper Kuttanad.
Orange alerts are up for Kottayam and Ernakulam on July 25, 2025.
Plus, reservoirs are almost full, some dams have partially opened shutters to manage the flow, and relief camps have started opening as landslide risks grow in hilly areas.
If you're in these districts or know someone who is—stay alert and follow updates!