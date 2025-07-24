Next Article
Telangana on alert as heavy rain hits multiple districts
Telangana's weather just got serious: the state has issued red alerts for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli after the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Several other districts—including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem—are under orange alert for moderate to heavy rain.
Why bother?
This isn't just a passing shower—there's a real risk of flooding, waterlogged roads, and blocked streets through Thursday and Friday.
Some areas like Karimnagar and Warangal are already seeing homes flooded.
Local teams are on the ground 24/7 to monitor trouble spots and keep people updated via mass alerts and social media—so if you're in these areas, stay tuned for updates!