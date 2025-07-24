Amarnath Yatra attracts international pilgrims, Canadian devotee shares experience
This year's Amarnath Yatra isn't just drawing crowds from India—nine young devotees from countries like the US, Canada, and Germany have joined in too.
The pilgrimage kicked off on July 3 and, despite security worries, over 3.4 lakh people have already visited the famous cave shrine.
Canadian pilgrim Ross Norman Leech called his trek "very special" and felt warmly welcomed by locals, sharing that he'd been preparing for years and urging others to experience it themselves.
Yatra concludes on Raksha Bandhan
The journey wraps up on August 9, right on Raksha Bandhan.
Pilgrims get support with food stalls, rest tents, and medical help thanks to the government and Shree Amarnath Shrine Board.
Security is tight—over 8,000 Army commandos and police are keeping everyone safe along the route—so even international visitors say they feel well looked after throughout this unique adventure.