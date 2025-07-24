Amarnath Yatra attracts international pilgrims, Canadian devotee shares experience India Jul 24, 2025

This year's Amarnath Yatra isn't just drawing crowds from India—nine young devotees from countries like the US, Canada, and Germany have joined in too.

The pilgrimage kicked off on July 3 and, despite security worries, over 3.4 lakh people have already visited the famous cave shrine.

Canadian pilgrim Ross Norman Leech called his trek "very special" and felt warmly welcomed by locals, sharing that he'd been preparing for years and urging others to experience it themselves.