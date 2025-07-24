Next Article
Smoking joint, Punjab cop filmed in viral video
A Punjab police officer, Pravin Kumar, landed in trouble after a video of him casually smoking a joint went viral.
The clip, filmed by someone else while Kumar sat on a cot, has sparked fresh worries about drug use among cops in a state already battling serious substance abuse issues.
Cop's family admitted him to de-addiction center
Kumar was immediately transferred and moved from his post as a gunman for a senior politician to police lines.
Officials have also launched departmental proceedings and are digging into the full story behind the video.
Notably, Kumar's family had earlier admitted him to a de-addiction center—highlighting that even those meant to enforce the law can face personal struggles too.