PM Modi to launch ₹1,030 crore railway projects in TN
This Saturday, Prime Minister Modi is set to launch railway projects worth ₹1,030 crore in Thoothukudi, aiming to make train travel smoother and faster across southern Tamil Nadu.
The big upgrades include electrifying the 90km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line and doubling several key tracks—basically giving the region's rail network a much-needed boost.
Electrification and doubling of tracks
The electrification of the Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line (₹99 crore) will mean cleaner, greener trains for everyday riders—think students heading to class or farmers moving produce.
There's also a major push (₹650 crore) to double the Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section for better passenger and freight movement.
Plus, more track-doubling on busy routes like Chennai-Kanniyakumari should cut down travel times.
More express trains, quicker journeys expected
With these upgrades, expect more express trains and quicker journeys—good news if you're tired of long waits or slow rides.
Better freight capacity could also help local businesses grow.
It's all part of Indian Railways's plan to connect people (and opportunities) across southern Tamil Nadu more efficiently.