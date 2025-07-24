PM Modi to launch ₹1,030 crore railway projects in TN

Electrification and doubling of tracks

The electrification of the Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line (₹99 crore) will mean cleaner, greener trains for everyday riders—think students heading to class or farmers moving produce.

There's also a major push (₹650 crore) to double the Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section for better passenger and freight movement.

Plus, more track-doubling on busy routes like Chennai-Kanniyakumari should cut down travel times.