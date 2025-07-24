Next Article
India warns against 3rd-party involvement in CPEC
India isn't happy about plans to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially if other countries get involved.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh made this clear after a recent Beijing meeting between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan about boosting regional connectivity through CPEC.
CPEC runs through Ladakh, J&K
The big issue? CPEC runs through Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir—areas India says are under illegal Pakistani occupation.
India has consistently objected to any projects in these regions, calling third-party involvement a no-go.
The government says it's keeping a close watch and is committed to protecting national security and territorial integrity.