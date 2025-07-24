One crore internships in 5 years: Modi government's big scheme India Jul 24, 2025

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), launched in October 2024, set out to offer one crore internships in five years and got a huge response—over six lakh applications for just over one lakh spots in its first year.

But here's the surprising bit: only about 6% of those offered actually joined, according to the latest government update.