One crore internships in 5 years: Modi government's big scheme
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), launched in October 2024, set out to offer one crore internships in five years and got a huge response—over six lakh applications for just over one lakh spots in its first year.
But here's the surprising bit: only about 6% of those offered actually joined, according to the latest government update.
Out of 1.5 lakh applicants, only 8,700 joined
In round one, nearly two lakh students applied and thousands got offers, but just 8,700 showed up.
The second round kicked off in January 2025 with more than a lakh positions across India, but by mid-2025, fewer than 10,000 internships were underway or completed.
Who is eligible and what do interns get?
If you're between 18 and 24 years old and have finished at least your 10th grade (up to a bachelor's degree), you're eligible.
Interns receive ₹5,000 per month plus a one-time grant of ₹6,000 to help cover training costs—a decent boost for anyone starting out.
```