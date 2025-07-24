Om Birla to announce committee on Yashwant Varma
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is about to announce a special committee to look into allegations against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.
This move comes after 152 MPs pushed for action and follows a similar request from the Rajya Sabha.
The committee will include top legal minds—like a Supreme Court judge or the Chief Justice of India, a high court chief justice, and an eminent jurist.
Committee will look into all sides of the case
Key leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and J P Nadda are part of the talks on forming this committee.
With Jagdeep Dhankhar stepping down as Rajya Sabha Chairman, Deputy Chairman Harivansh is now handling things there.
Once formed, the committee will dig into all sides of the case before reporting back to Speaker Birla, who'll decide what happens next.