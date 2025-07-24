Next Article
India watches attacks on minorities in Bangladesh: Kiren Rijiju
India is keeping a close watch on violence against minorities in Bangladesh, with Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh confirming the government tracks attacks on people, property, and places of worship.
He expressed hope that Bangladesh's interim government will take these incidents seriously and bring those responsible to justice.
India raises concerns during high-level talks
India regularly brings up concerns about minority safety with Bangladeshi officials, including during high-level talks.
While the MEA says it's mainly up to Bangladesh to protect its citizens, India remains committed to speaking up for the rights and security of minorities there.