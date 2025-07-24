Chhattisgarh: 66 Naxals, including 27 women, surrender in Bastar

Many high-profile names among those who surrendered

Among those who surrendered were 27 women and some high-profile names like Ramanna Irpa and his wife Rame Kalmu.

Most said they'd lost faith in Maoist ideology and were drawn to new government schemes promising development and support—think 'Niyad Nellanar' and 'Poona Margham.'

Now, under the state's latest rehab policy, each will get ₹50,000 upfront to help them start over.