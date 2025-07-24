Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 66 Naxals, including 27 women, surrender in Bastar
Big news from Chhattisgarh—66 Naxalites, including 49 with a combined bounty of ₹2.27 crore, surrendered across five Bastar districts this week.
Many had been involved in violent activities for years but chose to give up arms as part of the state's push for peace.
Many high-profile names among those who surrendered
Among those who surrendered were 27 women and some high-profile names like Ramanna Irpa and his wife Rame Kalmu.
Most said they'd lost faith in Maoist ideology and were drawn to new government schemes promising development and support—think 'Niyad Nellanar' and 'Poona Margham.'
Now, under the state's latest rehab policy, each will get ₹50,000 upfront to help them start over.