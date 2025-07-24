Next Article
Woman attacked by elephant in Tamil Nadu, hospitalized
Early Thursday morning, a 51-year-old woman named J. Rathna was attacked by a wild elephant near the Boluvampatti forest edge while she went to relieve herself.
She suffered broken ribs, a fractured hand, and a head injury.
Neighbors heard her cries
Hearing her cries, neighbors rushed over and called an ambulance.
Rathna is now in intensive care at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, with doctors keeping a close watch on her condition.
Third attack this year
This is already the third elephant attack in Narasipuram this year—two earlier incidents turned fatal.
The repeated clashes show just how tense things are between people and wildlife along these forest borders.