Air India Express flight sees unexpected surprise—baby born mid-air
Talk about an unforgettable flight—on Wednesday, a Thai passenger gave birth on an Air India Express journey from Muscat to Mumbai.
Thanks to the quick-thinking cabin crew and a nurse who happened to be onboard, both mom and baby made it through safely.
The airline praised its team for handling the surprise with calm teamwork.
Priority landing and immediate care
Senior crew members worked by the book while pilots notified Mumbai airport for a priority landing.
Medical teams were ready as soon as they touched down, making sure mother and newborn got immediate care.
Airline's post
Air India Express is now working with the Thai Consulate in Mumbai to help out further.
As the airline put it, this incident is a testament to the training and teamwork of our crew members.
Even with all the talk about airline safety lately, this story shows what good prep—and people—can do in a pinch.