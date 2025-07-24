Counterfeit currency thriving on social media, can hurt economy: Report

Sellers offer home delivery, chat on secure apps

A CloudSEK report uncovered over 4,500 posts advertising fake notes worth ₹17.5 crore in just six months from December 2024 to June 2025.

Sellers use sneaky hashtags to avoid getting caught and even offer home delivery, usually chatting with buyers on secure messaging apps.

Experts say it's time for stricter digital laws—otherwise, this could hurt the economy and help fund crime.

