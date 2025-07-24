Next Article
Counterfeit currency thriving on social media, can hurt economy: Report
Fake money is spreading fast across platforms like Instagram, with a 400% jump in counterfeit ₹500 notes between 2018-19 and 2023-24.
Karnataka's minister Priyank Kharge recently called out how easy it's become to buy fake cash through Instagram reels, raising real concerns about whether online spaces are being monitored well enough.
Sellers offer home delivery, chat on secure apps
A CloudSEK report uncovered over 4,500 posts advertising fake notes worth ₹17.5 crore in just six months from December 2024 to June 2025.
Sellers use sneaky hashtags to avoid getting caught and even offer home delivery, usually chatting with buyers on secure messaging apps.
Experts say it's time for stricter digital laws—otherwise, this could hurt the economy and help fund crime.
```