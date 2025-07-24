Next Article
Modi compares India-UK ties to cricket during press conference
During a joint press conference in England, PM Modi lightened the mood with UK PM Keir Starmer.
When a translator started turning a question into Hindi, Modi smiled and said, "Don't bother. We can use English words in between. Don't worry about it."
Starmer laughed along, adding, "I think we understand each other well."
'There may be a swing and a miss...'
Modi also compared India-UK ties to their shared love of cricket: "There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat."
The friendly cricket talk came right after both countries signed a new Free Trade Agreement.