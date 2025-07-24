Modi compares India-UK ties to cricket during press conference India Jul 24, 2025

During a joint press conference in England, PM Modi lightened the mood with UK PM Keir Starmer.

When a translator started turning a question into Hindi, Modi smiled and said, "Don't bother. We can use English words in between. Don't worry about it."

Starmer laughed along, adding, "I think we understand each other well."