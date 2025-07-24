Next Article
Tamil Nadu boosts medical allowance for ex-MLAs, MLCs
Tamil Nadu just bumped up the yearly medical allowance for former MLAs and MLCs to ₹1 lakh, up from ₹75,000.
This change kicked in from April 1, 2023, and aims to give a bit more help with healthcare costs.
What's new in the updated rules?
The updated rules now cover all ex-legislators—including those from the old Legislative Council that shut down in 1986.
The main goal: making sure retired lawmakers have better support for their medical expenses each year.