61L names likely removed from Bihar electoral rolls. Why?

Political parties pushing back, calling process rushed

Most of the names set for removal are people who have passed away, moved out of Bihar, registered more than once, or simply can't be traced.

Political parties like RJD and Congress are pushing back, calling the process rushed—especially since a few votes can swing an election here.

Rahul Gandhi has even accused the ECI of "manipulating" voter rolls, but the ECI says those claims are baseless and insists everything is by the book.