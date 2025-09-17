Delhi constable's son batters mother to death; video captures attack
What's the story
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly murdering his mother. The incident, which took place on Monday, was captured on a video that is too graphic but shows Naveen Singh brutally assaulting his 52-year-old mother, Santosh, in the kitchen. The footage was reportedly filmed by a family member during the attack.
Intervention attempt
Father, daughters tried to save woman
The video shows Naveen repeatedly punching his mother, even after she falls unconscious and collapses on the floor. His father, Laxman Singh, a Delhi Police constable and Army veteran, was home during the attack with his two daughters. All of them tried to stop Naveen but were injured in their attempt.
Family conflict
Alcoholic son often fought with mother
According to the Times of India, Naveen had been an alcoholic for a long time and often fought with his mother. The dispute on Monday started after Santosh cut off the internet and scolded her son. It escalated further when the kitchen LPG cylinder finished. In a fit of rage, Naveen allegedly choked his mother, punched her several times in the face, and hit her head with a stick from his room.
Arrest details
Neighbors alerted police after hearing commotion
Neighbors heard the commotion and called the police. Officers reached the spot in time and detained Naveen on Monday. He was formally arrested on Tuesday. Santosh was found unconscious and bleeding from her ear when the police arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The police also revealed that Naveen was married in 2020, but his wife left him due to domestic conflicts.