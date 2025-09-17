Delhi constable's son batters mother to death; video captures attack 

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly murdering his mother. The incident, which took place on Monday, was captured on a video that is too graphic but shows Naveen Singh brutally assaulting his 52-year-old mother, Santosh, in the kitchen. The footage was reportedly filmed by a family member during the attack.

Intervention attempt Father, daughters tried to save woman The video shows Naveen repeatedly punching his mother, even after she falls unconscious and collapses on the floor. His father, Laxman Singh, a Delhi Police constable and Army veteran, was home during the attack with his two daughters. All of them tried to stop Naveen but were injured in their attempt.

Family conflict Alcoholic son often fought with mother According to the Times of India, Naveen had been an alcoholic for a long time and often fought with his mother. The dispute on Monday started after Santosh cut off the internet and scolded her son. It escalated further when the kitchen LPG cylinder finished. In a fit of rage, Naveen allegedly choked his mother, punched her several times in the face, and hit her head with a stick from his room.