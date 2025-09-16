Balaji reveals why it shut down ALTT, launched new platform

Following the ban of its streaming platform ALTT by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in July, Balaji Telefilms has shifted its focus to a new digital avenue. The entertainment juggernaut is now emphasizing its micro-drama platform, Kutingg, which will act as its latest OTT (over-the-top) offering. Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer at Balaji Telefilms, told MoneyControl that the decision to shut down ALTT came after they were informed of the ban.

Transition details 'We already had a brand, Kutingg...' Burman said, "We already had a brand, Kutingg, which was launched earlier for the vertical dramas." "So we thought, since now we need to have an OTT platform and we have our existing slate of ALTT content, which was created, and very big shows and good shows were created, we will come back with Kutingg as the OTT offering for the audience."

Subscriber migration 40% of ALTT subscribers have moved to Kutingg Launched on September 11, Kutingg has already attracted 40% of former ALTT subscribers. Burman said they plan to continue offering the same subscription packs to these customers. "Initial strategy is to migrate all our paid customers to our new app and migrate them with whatever subscription packs they had taken," he said.

Content strategy 'They are going to be 'Tarak Mehta' type show' Burman revealed that Kutingg will feature family-based dramas similar to popular TV shows. "They are going to be Tarak Mehta type shows which are going to be adapted. We will still experiment a bit." The platform initially launched with ALTT's library content, but new content will start releasing by mid-October.

Programming plans Turkish, Pakistani dramas will also be available Burman stated the platform will air TV-plus content from Monday to Thursday, featuring Pakistani and Turkish dramas. On Fridays, it will premiere a binge series along with at least one new show each month. "On Saturdays and Sundays, certain non-fiction shows will keep happening," he added.

Marketing strategy Kutingg will leverage Balaji's existing digital presence Burman noted that Kutingg will also leverage Balaji's existing digital presence on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. "The advantage is that our YouTube handle has 5.7 million customer base, Instagram has 1 million customer base," he said. "We have a big reach with us and we just now need to start delivering fresh stories."