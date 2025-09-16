Rani Mukerji heading to Poland to film SRK's 'King'?
What's the story
Rani Mukerji was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sparking speculation about her potential involvement in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller King. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is currently being shot in Poland with Khan and Arshad Warsi. Although it remains unclear if Mukerji is headed to Poland for King or another project, reports have previously hinted at her cameo in the film.
Role speculation
Mukerji's look and reports of cameo in 'King'
On Tuesday, Mukerji was seen at the airport in a beige co-ord set, accessorized with a red necklace, brown shades, and a black bag. She greeted fans and posed for pictures before heading inside. Earlier reports suggested that she will be making a special cameo appearance as Suhana Khan's character's mother in King. This would mark her first collaboration with Khan in nearly 10 years.
Film details
About 'King' and 'Mardaani 3'
King boasts a star-studded cast, including Suhana, who is making her big-screen debut. It also features names like Warsi, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film is slated for a 2026 release. Meanwhile, Mukerji will be seen next in the mystery-thriller Mardaani 3 on February 27, 2026.