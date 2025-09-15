Bank Nifty hit 55,000 mark after three weeks

Bank Nifty, a major stock market index comprising 12 banks, hit the 55,000 mark on September 15. The last time this level was reached was on August 25. The index touched an intraday high of 55,018 today before paring some gains to trade at around 54,887 at the time of writing. Canara Bank and Federal Bank were the biggest contributors to today's gains, with both rising by 0.85% each.

Market forecast Immediate support at 54,400, resistance at 55,150 Analysts are optimistic about the future performance of Bank Nifty. They believe that if the index crosses 55,150 decisively, it could pave the way for further gains toward 55,500 and even 56,000 levels. However, they also warn that a sustained breakdown below immediate support at 54,400 could trigger fresh selling pressure with potential downside targets at 54,000 and 53,636.

Market analysis Technical indicators show bullish trend for Bank Nifty Technical indicators also hint at a bullish trend for Bank Nifty. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently around 49.68 and rising, indicating improving momentum. Further, the index is trading above both its 20-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) while nearing its 50-day EMA. A decisive close above this level would further strengthen the bullish outlook for Bank Nifty.