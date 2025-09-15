Parliament panel says ITA deal hurts local electronics makers

Why this matters for India

This matters because it's about strengthening India's tech manufacturing sector and reducing reliance on imports.

The committee is even suggesting that India renegotiate—or possibly leave—the ITA, especially after recent US tariff moves.

They want a top-level team from key ministries to review how these global deals impact our economy and future in tech.

The message: if we want more 'Make in India' success stories, we need policies that actually support homegrown innovation and reduce overdependence on imports.