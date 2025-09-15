Parliament panel says ITA deal hurts local electronics makers
A parliamentary committee has asked the government to reconsider its promises under the 1997 WTO Information Technology Agreement (ITA), which made India drop import taxes on electronics.
The panel says this move has actually hurt local electronics makers, increased our reliance on imports, and pushed up the trade deficit.
They called India's experience with the ITA "most discouraging," since early tariff cuts left Indian companies struggling against global giants.
Why this matters for India
This matters because it's about strengthening India's tech manufacturing sector and reducing reliance on imports.
The committee is even suggesting that India renegotiate—or possibly leave—the ITA, especially after recent US tariff moves.
They want a top-level team from key ministries to review how these global deals impact our economy and future in tech.
The message: if we want more 'Make in India' success stories, we need policies that actually support homegrown innovation and reduce overdependence on imports.