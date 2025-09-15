Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to reopen on October 26

Indira Gandhi International Airport 's (IGIA) Terminal 2 in Delhi will reopen on October 26, 2025. The terminal, which is the oldest at IGIA, has been closed since April for upgrades. The reopening coincides with the start of the winter schedule, contributing to the airport's overall annual passenger handling capacity of 100 million.

Airline shift Air India, IndiGo to operate from upgraded terminal Around 120 daily domestic flights of Air India and IndiGo will now operate from the upgraded Terminal 2. The move is expected to streamline operations and enhance passenger experience. Currently, Terminals 1 and 3 are in operation at IGIA, which has four runways and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

New features New features in upgraded terminal The upgraded Terminal 2 comes with several new features aimed at enhancing passenger experience. These include a Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility that allows passengers to check in their bags independently, reducing wait times. New passenger boarding bridges with autonomous docking technology will also be introduced for faster and smarter aircraft handling.

Design upgrades Modern designs, advanced systems installed The terminal has been designed to offer a bright and welcoming atmosphere with modern ceilings and skylight designs. It also boasts advanced flooring solutions for comfort and durability. Significant mechanical and electrical improvements have been made, including upgraded HVAC systems for better air quality, advanced fire safety systems, and additional electrical infrastructure for uninterrupted operations.