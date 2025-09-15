Muslim man performs last rites of dead Hindu stranger
In a moving example of real-world unity, T Safeer—a Muslim panchayat member from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala—performed the last rites for Rakhi, a 44-year-old Hindu woman from Chhattisgarh.
Rakhi died at a local rehabilitation center with no family to claim her.
Honoring her wish for Hindu rituals, the center asked Safeer to help.
Safeer says his faith teaches him to respect everyone in death, no matter their religion.
With encouragement from his Imam and guidance from crematorium staff, he followed Hindu customs to fulfill Rakhi's final wish.
Social media users have praised his kindness as a reminder of Kerala's tradition of interfaith respect.
Just two weeks earlier, Safeer also helped with another Hindu resident's last rites when their relatives couldn't step in.
Acts like these show how simple gestures can build trust and friendship across communities—even during life's hardest moments.