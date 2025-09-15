'Studio' to 'Adolescence': Where to watch Emmy winners on OTT

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of television, with a variety of comedies, dramas, thrillers, and variety shows being honored on Sunday. Seth Rogen 's Hollywood satire The Studio led the night with 13 wins. Other notable winners included the psychological thriller Adolescence and the sci-fi drama Severance. Here are some of the top award-winning series you can binge-watch on OTT platforms.

#1 'The Studio' The Studio won 13 awards out of a record 23 nominations at the Emmys. The show features Rogen as a Hollywood studio president caught between business politics and creative passions. It also stars Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Rogen won three awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Directing for a Comedy Series (shared with Evan Goldberg), and Writing for a Comedy Series (shared with Goldberg). It streams on Apple TV+.

#2 'Hacks' The dark comedy Hacks has been acclaimed since its inception. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky, it follows the complicated relationship between young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and seasoned stand-up comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). It won Outstanding Comedy Series in its third season and was nominated four times consecutively. Smart became the only female actor to win four consecutive Emmys for her role. Watch it on JioHotstar.

#3 'The Pitt' The Pitt, a medical procedural by R Scott Gemmill, added new realism to the genre with its portrayal of a group of medical professionals dealing with post-pandemic stress. The drama has been praised for its realistic portrayal of frontline issues and was nominated in multiple categories. Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series while Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. It's available on JioHotstar.

#4 'Severance' Apple TV+'s Severance has been hailed as one of the most intelligent dramas ever. The thriller, written by Dan Erickson and largely directed by Ben Stiller, imagines a terrifying scenario where corporate employees undergo a treatment that separates their work memories from their personal lives. Britt Lower won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Tramell Tillman won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

#5 'Somebody Somewhere' The comedy-drama Somebody Somewhere, created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, follows Bridget Everett's character, Sam, as she returns to her hometown in Kansas. The show won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeff Hiller at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. It has been praised for its intimate storytelling style. Stream it on JioHotstar.

#6 'Adolescence' Netflix's Adolescence won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The British series, which features a single continuous take in each episode, follows a 13-year-old who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. It was highly lauded at the Emmys and received acting accolades for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.