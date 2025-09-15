'Didn't answer mother's last phone call...': Kiku Sharda's emotional confession
What's the story
In a recent episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, comedian Kiku Sharda opened up about losing his mother two years ago. He recalled being in the US when he missed her last phone call, thinking he would call her back later. "I didn't answer her last phone call... I thought I would call her tomorrow since I was busy, and the next day she was not there," he said on the show.
Family tragedy
Father passed away 45 days after mother's death
Sharda further revealed that his father passed away just 45 days after his mother's death. "After a certain age, your partner is irreplaceable," he said. "I don't know about everyone's life, but please be close to your loved ones, spend time with them, call them, stay in touch." This emotional revelation came after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat left the show due to her father-in-law's passing. Back in September 2023, the comedian had shared a picture of his parents, mourning their passing.
Show updates
Two workers exit the show
The recent episode of Rise and Fall saw the exit of two workers. Social media influencer Noorin Sha was evicted by The Rulers, while Phogat left due to a family emergency. Host Ashneer Grover also joined the contestants over the weekend to give them feedback on their performances. He criticized Arbaaz Patel for his physical altercation and warned that such behavior could lead to their elimination from the show.