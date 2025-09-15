Kiku Sharda lost his mother two years ago

'Didn't answer mother's last phone call...': Kiku Sharda's emotional confession

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Sep 15, 202511:06 am

What's the story

In a recent episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, comedian Kiku Sharda opened up about losing his mother two years ago. He recalled being in the US when he missed her last phone call, thinking he would call her back later. "I didn't answer her last phone call... I thought I would call her tomorrow since I was busy, and the next day she was not there," he said on the show.