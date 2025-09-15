5 facts about 'Sex and the City' that fans missed

Sex and the City is a cultural phenomenon that captivated audiences with its portrayal of friendship, fashion, and life in NYC. While a lot of people are well-acquainted with the show's iconic scenes and characters, there are a number of intriguing behind-the-scenes facts that fans might not know. Here are some insights into the making of this beloved series.

#1 The iconic opening scene was almost different We all remember the iconic opening scene of Sex and the City where Carrie Bradshaw gets splashed by a bus, her tutu skirt flying. However, it almost didn't happen. Carrie was originally supposed to wear a more subdued outfit. The tutu, selected at the last minute, perfectly embodied her whimsical personality. And became one of the show's most memorable visuals.

#2 Sarah Jessica Parker's contract clause Sarah Jessica Parker had a weird clause in her contract: she absolutely refused to do any nude scenes throughout the series. This decision was respected by producers and writers who worked around it creatively to keep it authentic to Carrie's character without crossing Parker's comfort zone or boundaries.

#3 Patricia Field's fashion influence As the costume designer, Patricia Field has been an integral part of Sex and the City. Her creativity in fashion had a huge impact on how the characters were seen by viewers across the globe. Mixing high-end designer pieces with thrift store finds or lesser-known brands, Field created styles that defined the show and set trends during its airing years.

#4 Real-life inspirations behind characters Many characters on Sex and the City were inspired by real people from Candace Bushnell's life—the author whose book served as inspiration for this series adaptation. For instance, Mr. Big was based on Ron Galotti—a former publisher whom Bushnell dated briefly—adding layers of authenticity to these fictional relationships portrayed onscreen.