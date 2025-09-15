News bytes: Sudev Nair's grounded cop act in 'Kammattam'

Nair's career evolution

Looking ahead, Nair is set to appear in Geethu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Udumbanchola Vision.

Over 10 years since winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2014, he's now picking roles that push his range instead of sticking to one type.

This move highlights how he's evolving as an actor—and why audiences are paying attention.