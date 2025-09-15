News bytes: Sudev Nair's grounded cop act in 'Kammattam'
Sudev Nair stands out in the Malayalam series Kammattam on Zee5, playing a serious cop with a refreshingly real and grounded style.
While reviews for the show are mixed, Sudev's performance has come in for praise—he skips theatrics and instead dives into genuine character work.
His preparation with director Shan Thulasidharan helped shape key moments, such as the interrogation scenes.
Nair's career evolution
Looking ahead, Nair is set to appear in Geethu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Udumbanchola Vision.
Over 10 years since winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2014, he's now picking roles that push his range instead of sticking to one type.
This move highlights how he's evolving as an actor—and why audiences are paying attention.