Meme mocking judge's 'cockroaches' remark sparks CJP protests in Delhi
What started as a meme campaign poking fun at a judge's "cockroaches" remark about unemployed youth has now sparked real change.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began online in mid-May, focusing on NEET exam issues, student suicides, and unemployment.
By June 6, hundreds of students were protesting in person at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Sonam Wangchuk begins indefinite hunger strike
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement on June 6 and later kicked off an indefinite hunger strike for education reforms and Ladakh's rights.
His peaceful protest drew support from farmers, opposition leaders, civil society groups, and artists.
Thanks to Wangchuk, CJP is now pushing for better governance, environmental protection, and constitutional rights, with solidarity fasts happening in several parts of the country and new protests set for Parliament's Monsoon Session on July 20.