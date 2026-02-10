Merchant navy cadet missing near Mauritius; search ops underway
India
The Seafarers's Association of Odisha is urging a serious investigation into the disappearance of Sarthak Mohapatra, a young merchant navy cadet who vanished from his ship near Mauritius on February 3, 2026.
Authorities are now working together to find him, and the association's president says families deserve quick updates when loved ones go missing at sea.
SAO president Navin Chandra Sarma wants those on board questioned
SAO president Navin Chandra Sarma wants those on board who may have had a role or interaction questioned since Sarthak reportedly showed no signs of distress before going missing.
Local leaders say search operations are underway with help from top officials—even Prime Minister Modi's office is keeping tabs—showing just how seriously this case is being taken.