Messi's Kolkata visit turns chaotic as fans vandalize stadium

The GOAT Tour of football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata turned into a nightmare on Saturday. Fans, who had paid between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets, were left disappointed as they couldn't catch a proper glimpse of the Argentine star. The situation escalated when some fans threw bottles and damaged stadium property, including banners, hoardings, and plastic chairs at the Salt Lake Stadium, according to The Economic Times.

Event details Messi's brief appearance sparks fan frustration Messi's Kolkata visit started with his landing at 2:26am, and later, he virtually unveiled his 70-foot-tall statue. He reached the Salt Lake Stadium around 11:30am but was quickly surrounded by political leaders, former footballers, coaches, and other dignitaries. This left little time for fans to see their idol properly. Despite efforts from authorities to clear pathways during Messi's lap of honor, many fans still couldn't get a clear view of him.

Official inquiry Governor seeks report on Messi's Kolkata visit West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from the state government on the arrangements for Messi's program, according to PTI, which cited a Lok Bhavan official. This comes after several football fans complained about not getting a chance to see their favorite player, despite paying "hefty" ticket prices. The governor questioned why someone was allowed to profit at the expense of public emotions during this event.

Security response Messi's early exit amid security concerns The chaos continued as fans attempted to breach gates and vandalized stadium property. Some spectators even tried to break the gallery barricades in an attempt to reach the pitch. The police had to step in to control the situation, which included deploying additional security personnel. Amid safety concerns, Messi was taken out of the stadium earlier than scheduled.