Gadkari announces ₹1.5 lakh crore boost for Maharashtra roads
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just greenlit road projects worth a massive ₹1.5 lakh crore for Maharashtra, announced at the Vidhan Parishad centenary event on Saturday, December 13, 2025.
The plan includes major upgrades in Pune, Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur—think new expressways, faster routes, and better connectivity as part of ongoing National Highway development.
Why should you care?
These projects mean quicker trips between key cities: Pune to Sambhajinagar in two hours, Sambhajinagar to Nagpur in 2.5 hours, and soon Pune to Mumbai in just 1.5 hours thanks to a new parallel expressway.
With numerous highway projects underway and more on the horizon—including new expressways and elevated roads—travel across Maharashtra is about to get way smoother and faster.
This is a big step toward making commutes easier for everyone living, studying, or working in the state.