Gadkari announces ₹1.5 lakh crore boost for Maharashtra roads

Why should you care?

These projects mean quicker trips between key cities: Pune to Sambhajinagar in two hours, Sambhajinagar to Nagpur in 2.5 hours, and soon Pune to Mumbai in just 1.5 hours thanks to a new parallel expressway.

With numerous highway projects underway and more on the horizon—including new expressways and elevated roads—travel across Maharashtra is about to get way smoother and faster.

This is a big step toward making commutes easier for everyone living, studying, or working in the state.