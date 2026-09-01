MHA proposes Article 371 amendment to create elected Ladakh body
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is planning a big change for Ladakh: amending Article 371 to set up a new elected body with real say over land, culture, language, environment, and resources.
This was proposed on September 9 in talks with local groups like the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.
Ladakh locals seek draft and compensation
This new body would replace the current Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.
But many at the meeting weren't satisfied: they wanted to see an actual draft of the proposal and asked that no major decisions be made until everything's finalized.
Civil society groups also pushed for compensation after last year's violence in Leh, dropping cases against protesters, and more power for the new assembly over police and administration.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk summed it up: people want stronger guarantees and quick action from the government.