MHA proposes Article 371 amendment to create elected Ladakh body

This new body would replace the current Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

But many at the meeting weren't satisfied: they wanted to see an actual draft of the proposal and asked that no major decisions be made until everything's finalized.

Civil society groups also pushed for compensation after last year's violence in Leh, dropping cases against protesters, and more power for the new assembly over police and administration.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk summed it up: people want stronger guarantees and quick action from the government.