Micasa Inn blaze in Hauz Rani kills 21, many foreigners
India
A tragic fire broke out early Wednesday at the Micasa Inn hotel in South Delhi's Hauz Rani area, killing 21 people, many of them foreign nationals.
The blaze started in the ground-floor restaurant and spread to other floors of the five-storey hotel.
Some guests were seen jumping from upper stories onto mattresses that locals rushed to place below.
Around 40 guests mostly medical visitors
The hotel had around 40 guests, mostly foreigners visiting India for medical treatment, and many were asleep when the fire began.
Rescue efforts struggled due to narrow lanes.
As investigations continue into what caused the fire, officials are facing tough questions about how safety measures failed so badly in a busy commercial spot.