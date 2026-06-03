Micasa Inn blaze in Hauz Rani kills 21, many foreigners India Jun 03, 2026

A tragic fire broke out early Wednesday at the Micasa Inn hotel in South Delhi's Hauz Rani area, killing 21 people, many of them foreign nationals.

The blaze started in the ground-floor restaurant and spread to other floors of the five-storey hotel.

Some guests were seen jumping from upper stories onto mattresses that locals rushed to place below.