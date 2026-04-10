Middle East gas disruption, fuel rerouting hit India's glass industry India Apr 10, 2026

India's glass factories are feeling the heat as gas supplies from the Middle East get disrupted.

To keep homes running, the government is sending more LPG and LNG to households, leaving less for industries.

In Firozabad, where a huge chunk of India's glass is made, production has dropped and prices are up.

This squeeze is slowing down expansion plans and making things tough for businesses that rely on glass, like beverage and pharma companies.