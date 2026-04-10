Middle East gas disruption, fuel rerouting hit India's glass industry
India's glass factories are feeling the heat as gas supplies from the Middle East get disrupted.
To keep homes running, the government is sending more LPG and LNG to households, leaving less for industries.
In Firozabad, where a huge chunk of India's glass is made, production has dropped and prices are up.
This squeeze is slowing down expansion plans and making things tough for businesses that rely on glass, like beverage and pharma companies.
Shri Sitaram halves output, prices +20%
Big names like Shri Sitaram Glass Works have slashed output by one-half and bumped up prices by 20%.
These cuts could mean job worries and higher costs for everyday products.
Analysts say this kind of fuel crunch might stick around, reminding us how much India depends on energy imports to keep its industries moving.