Next Article
Midhun Reddy arrest: Anitha challenges YSRCP to 'take it to court'
Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is standing by the recent arrest of MP P.V. Midhun Reddy in a liquor scam, brushing off claims of political targeting from the YSR Congress Party.
She says there's "concrete evidence" behind the move and openly challenged YSRCP leaders to take it to court if they disagree.
'NDA only arrests when there's solid proof'
Anitha emphasized that the NDA government only makes arrests when there's solid proof, following court rules.
Responding to more YSRCP criticism, she also addressed last year's Madanapalle sub-collector office fire case—assuring everyone that the investigation is still active and promising full transparency: "All facts will be brought to light in the coming days."