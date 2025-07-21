Next Article
₹2,000-3,000cr scam in Maharashtra education dept: Fake teachers on payroll
Big trouble in Maharashtra's education department—senior officials are accused of making up fake teacher accounts on the Shalarth portal to swipe between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 crore meant for real salaries.
The scam stretches across cities like Mumbai and Nagpur.
With several arrests already made, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into how this all happened.
How were fake teachers created?
Officials allegedly abused their power by handing out Shalarth IDs to create fake identities and even asked for bribes to process legit salary dues.
In response, the government has suspended Mumbai's deputy director and arrested Nagpur's.
The SIT is now figuring out just how deep this goes and working on tighter checks so public money actually helps students—not scammers.