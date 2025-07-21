Kerala students face 220 school days, 6 Saturdays this year
Kerala's new academic calendar for classes 8 to 10 means longer school days and six extra working Saturdays in the current academic year.
Students now face 220 school days, with an added 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon—except on Fridays.
This update follows a court ruling that scrapped a previous plan for even more Saturday classes.
Debate over Saturday classes
Some Muslim groups worry these changes clash with religious studies, but Education Minister Sivankutty says academics need to come first—especially since older students rarely attend religious classes during school hours.
An expert panel suggested fewer Saturdays, but the government is sticking to its plan to meet legal teaching requirements.
The move highlights how tough it can be to balance education standards with community needs in Kerala.
```