India suspends 1960 water-sharing treaty with Pakistan: Key details
India has put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on hold after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir left 26 civilians dead.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called it a "historic correction," saying, "water and blood cannot flow together."
IWT has helped share river water peacefully for decades
The IWT has helped India and Pakistan share river water peacefully for decades—even during wars.
Suspending it ramps up tensions, especially since Pakistan warned that blocking water could be seen as an act of war.
This move signals how seriously India is taking cross-border terrorism and could reshape relations between the two countries.