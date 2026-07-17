Ministry of Home Affairs removes Delhi police chief Satish Golcha
Delhi's top cop, Satish Golcha, has been removed from his role by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The move comes after ongoing dissatisfaction with how he handled key administrative issues, like changing the process for appointing station house officers (SHOs) and managing the protest at Jantar Mantar.
Golcha faced further criticism as corruption cases rose and security incidents made headlines.
He has now been reassigned to report to the lieutenant governor's office.
Golcha's SHO changes, police arrests, extortion
Golcha's controversial changes to SHO postings, despite reminders from higher-ups, sparked worries about transparency.
Arrests of police inspectors on corruption charges and a spike in extortion cases involving foreign gangs added fuel to the fire.
Security lapses at Delhi Vidhan Sabha did not help either.
Anurag Kumar to head Delhi police
Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer recently back from the Intelligence Bureau, is stepping in as Delhi police commissioner until further orders.
His arrival is expected to bring fresh energy and focus on tackling those administrative challenges that led to Golcha's exit.