Ministry of Home Affairs removes Delhi police chief Satish Golcha

Delhi's top cop, Satish Golcha, has been removed from his role by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move comes after ongoing dissatisfaction with how he handled key administrative issues, like changing the process for appointing station house officers (SHOs) and managing the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Golcha faced further criticism as corruption cases rose and security incidents made headlines.

He has now been reassigned to report to the lieutenant governor's office.