Missing paratrooper found dead; search on for another soldier
The Indian Army has recovered the body of a paratrooper who went missing three days ago during an anti-terror mission in South Kashmir's Kokernag.
Harsh weather, likely an avalanche or snowstorm, led to his death.
The search is still on for another missing soldier from the same operation, with teams braving tough mountain conditions.
Avalanche incidents in recent days
Avalanches have hit hard lately in high-altitude areas.
Recently, three Army personnel, including two Agniveers, were reported killed after being trapped at Siachen Glacier base camp—only one captain was rescued.
Earlier this week, an avalanche at Mount Kun killed one soldier and left three others missing during a training exercise.
A reminder of the risks soldiers take
These stories are a reminder of how risky life can be for soldiers stationed in extreme places like Kashmir and Ladakh.
Even when the headlines fade, rescue teams keep working through dangerous weather to bring their people home—a quiet kind of courage that deserves attention.