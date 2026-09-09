Misspelling 'Prof.' as 'Proff.' summons C.N.R. Rao to Bengaluru hearing
India
Legendary scientist and Bharat Ratna winner Prof. C.N.R. Rao has been called for a hearing in Bengaluru because his name was misspelled as "Proff." instead of "Prof." on the voter list.
This small typo led to a "self-mismatch" during Karnataka's recent voter roll revision, where old and new records didn't line up.
C.N.R. Rao advised 5 prime ministers
At 92, Prof. Rao is famous worldwide for his chemistry research and helped shape India's science policies (he even advised five prime ministers)!
Despite the mix-up, a notice was issued, but it appears not to have reached his acquaintances since he rarely checks phones or email.
His health has also been shaky lately.