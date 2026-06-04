Mizoram introduces red card for medical liquor under 2025 amendment
Mizoram just rolled out a new "Red Card" system that lets people buy liquor for medical reasons, but only with a doctor's prescription and official approval.
This move is part of the 2025 amendment to the state's liquor prohibition law, aiming to help local farmers and tackle drug abuse issues at the same time.
Red card application ₹50 renewal ₹5,000
To get a Red Card, you'll need your paperwork checked by the commissioner or another officer authorized by him, including a prescription from a registered medical practitioner countersigned by the medical superintendent.
It costs ₹50 to apply, and if approved, you'll pay ₹5,000 each year to renew it.
Public drinking is still off-limits. The policy also supports local grape growers by allowing wine and beer production from homegrown crops, giving Mizoram's economy (and farmers) a much-needed boost while keeping an eye on substance abuse problems in the state.