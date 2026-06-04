Mizoram introduces red card for medical liquor under 2025 amendment

Red card application ₹50 renewal ₹5,000

To get a Red Card, you'll need your paperwork checked by the commissioner or another officer authorized by him, including a prescription from a registered medical practitioner countersigned by the medical superintendent.

It costs ₹50 to apply, and if approved, you'll pay ₹5,000 each year to renew it.

Public drinking is still off-limits. The policy also supports local grape growers by allowing wine and beer production from homegrown crops, giving Mizoram's economy (and farmers) a much-needed boost while keeping an eye on substance abuse problems in the state.