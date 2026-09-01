MMRDA told to rethink Thane coastal road risking 3,754 mangroves

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has been told by Maharashtra's coastal zone authority to rethink its coastal road project in Thane.

The reason? The current plan would endanger 3,754 mangroves on 2.72 hectares of forest land in the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, an important spot for local wildlife.

This road is meant to ease traffic between Mumbai and Thane, but the environmental risks have put it on hold.