Model Divyanshu Joshi drowns during shoot at abandoned Kerala quarry
Divyanshu Joshi, a 26-year-old model, drowned at an abandoned quarry in Kerala on May 28; he had earlier visited the site for a recce a day before the shoot, and the drowning happened during the shoot, while being filmed.
The spot was known for its risky conditions and had a history of drowning incidents.
Joshi slipped into a deep section of water at the site, which hadn't been used for over 20 years.
Officials confirm Joshi's shoot lacked permission
Authorities later found Joshi's body and confirmed that the team hadn't gotten official permission to be there.
The local panchayat president called the quarry a "death trap," warning it's dangerous even for strong swimmers.
Sadly, this isn't the first time. Recent years have seen other tragic accidents during creative projects, showing that safety checks are still being overlooked.