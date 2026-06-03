Model Divyanshu Joshi drowns during shoot at abandoned Kerala quarry India Jun 03, 2026

Divyanshu Joshi, a 26-year-old model, drowned at an abandoned quarry in Kerala on May 28; he had earlier visited the site for a recce a day before the shoot, and the drowning happened during the shoot, while being filmed.

The spot was known for its risky conditions and had a history of drowning incidents.

Joshi slipped into a deep section of water at the site, which hadn't been used for over 20 years.