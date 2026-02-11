Modi announces ₹11,440cr pulses mission to cut import dependency
Prime Minister Modi launched a major "Pulses Mission" to help India grow enough dal for itself by 2030-31.
Backed by ₹11,440 crore, the plan is all about boosting local production so we don't have to rely on imports—and it's set to run from 2025 to 2031.
What will the mission do?
The mission wants India producing 350 lakh tons of pulses on 310 lakh hectares—think more fields and smarter farming.
Farmers will get free seed kits, support for switching crops, and guaranteed MSP (minimum price) for key dals like tur, urad, and masoor in select states.
Why it matters
Even though India grows a lot of pulses now, we still import plenty—which hits our wallets and food security.
This mission is about making sure future meals are both affordable and homegrown.
If you care about what ends up on your plate (and where it comes from), this move could be a game-changer.