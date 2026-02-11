Modi announces ₹11,440cr pulses mission to cut import dependency

The mission wants India producing 350 lakh tons of pulses on 310 lakh hectares—think more fields and smarter farming. Farmers will get free seed kits, support for switching crops, and guaranteed MSP (minimum price) for key dals like tur, urad, and masoor in select states.

Why it matters

Even though India grows a lot of pulses now, we still import plenty—which hits our wallets and food security.

This mission is about making sure future meals are both affordable and homegrown.

If you care about what ends up on your plate (and where it comes from), this move could be a game-changer.